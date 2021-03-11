iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Police Accused Of Using Excessive Force

SAPS

Police van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Several organisations have accused the police of using heavy-handed tactics during the Wits students protest in Braamfontein.

This after a 35-year-old man, believed to be a bystander, was shot dead during the ensuing clashes.

The EFF, Young Communist League, and the UDM are blaming the ANC-led government.

They say it has failed the young people of this country.

Wits students are protesting against financial exclusion.

The government says there’s a funding shortfall in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom Continues With Stage 2 Load-Shedding

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nzimande To Unpack Decision On NSFAS

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 477 New Cases

5 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding Until Friday Night

1 day ago
1 min read

Public Protector Lays Crimen Injuria Charges Against Mbalula

1 day ago
1 min read

Zuma Misses Court Deadline

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Bemoans Rise Of Nationalism

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 991 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC Top Six Resolve To Give Zuma ‘Space’

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom To Probe Racism Claims Against CEO

2 days ago
1 min read

Molefe Admits Knowing Guptas ‘Well’

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 638 New Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Women’s Participation in Politics Growing Slowly Worldwide

7 mins ago
2 min read

Donated Hotel Bed Linen Creates Over 300 School Shirts for Learners at Klipheuwel Primary in Cape Town

4 hours ago
1 min read

Police Accused Of Using Excessive Force

4 hours ago
4 min read

Wine Trends to Look Out For in 2021

4 hours ago