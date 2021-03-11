Police Accused Of Using Excessive Force

Share with your network!

Several organisations have accused the police of using heavy-handed tactics during the Wits students protest in Braamfontein.

This after a 35-year-old man, believed to be a bystander, was shot dead during the ensuing clashes.

The EFF, Young Communist League, and the UDM are blaming the ANC-led government.

They say it has failed the young people of this country.

Wits students are protesting against financial exclusion.

The government says there’s a funding shortfall in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

