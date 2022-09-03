Podence Gives Wolves First Win With Victory Over Southampton

A Daniel Podence goal on the stroke of half-time gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, their first victory of the season.
Matheus Nunes broke down the right and picked Podence out with a low ball to the back post although Saints keeper Gavin Bazunu should have done better to keep out the low drive.
After the break Che Adams had the ball in the net for Southampton but it was ruled out for handball on what was a frustrating day for the forward.
Adams had a Stuart Armstrong cross against the bar as Wolves held on for a win that moves them up to 14th on six points.
Southampton fall to 12th place with seven points from their opening six games.
