Thu. Feb 6th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

[PODCAST] A Conversation with Standard Bank Chief Executive, Sim Tshabalala at #WEF20

2 mins ago 1 min read

Group CEO of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala believes this is the African century and that Africans will be the ones driving the development of the continent. He spoke to Teresa Clarke of Africa.com at the World Economic Forum in Davos about making sure the African continent plays its rightful role in the world by driving economic, social, human, and environmental developments.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

More Stories

1 min read

Mourning a Symbol of Kenya’s Conservation

1 min ago
1 min read

South African National Carrier’s Wings Clipped

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Nile Becomes a Playground for the Biggest Names in River Cruising

2 days ago
1 min read

Togo Breaks ground on its 50MW Photovoltaic Solar Power Complex

2 days ago
1 min read

Togo Breaks ground on its 50MW Photovoltaic Solar Power Complex

2 days ago
1 min read

The First Casualties of Nigeria’s Motorcycle Ban

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mourning a Symbol of Kenya’s Conservation

1 min ago
1 min read

[PODCAST] A Conversation with Standard Bank Chief Executive, Sim Tshabalala at #WEF20

2 mins ago
1 min read

South African National Carrier’s Wings Clipped

4 mins ago
3 min read

Diepsloot Matriculants Buck The Trend Of South Africa’s Troubling Maths Results

11 hours ago