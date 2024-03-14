Plight of Lone Child Migrants Stranded in Tunisia

There are millions of children on the move across the world, but an increasing number of them are travelling alone after being separated from their parents. In Tunisia, almost 1,500 unaccompanied children approached the offices of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) to seek support and asylum last year. Many had fled conflict in Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Eritrea. Between January and August 2023, 12% of arrivals by sea to Italy – a common destination for migrants in Tunisia – were unaccompanied children.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN