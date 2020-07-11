Pliés and Pirouettes Give Lagos Kids a Sense of Self

Share with your network!

The Leap of Dance academy has brought ballet to children in a poor district in Africa’s largest megacity. The school is the brainchild of self-taught ballet lover Daniel Ajala, who opened its doors in late 2017 after studying the dance moves online and in books. The academy, which Ajala funds out of his own pocket, has 12 pupils aged from six to 15. The lessons are free and shoes and kit provided to the children.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!