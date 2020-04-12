Plea To Sell Alcohol During Lockdown Could Head To Court

Share with your network!

The Gauteng Liquor Forum says its concerned the lockdown regulations introduced by government could be unconstitutional and therefore have no authority under law.

The forum – which claims to represent about 20,000 small businesses in Gauteng – is threatening court action against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the decision to ban the sale of alcohol during this period.

It says its member associations – who operate mainly in townships – have been greatly affected by the prohibition.

The forum wants the apex court to make a ruling on whether the regulations are unreasonable and have a rational connection to the intended outcome during this lockdown period.

Ramaphosa announced a raft of measures last month aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

This included a ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes, a move which has since become the source of much contention in the country.

The liquor forum is now calling for the ban to either be lifted or amended and is giving Ramaphosa until Tuesday to respond or they’ll take the matter to court on an urgent basis.

