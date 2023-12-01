Playing a Vital Role in Boosting the Growth of Tanzania’s Startup Ecosystem 

Serengeti Business Angels Network (SBAN), Ennovate Ventures, and UNCDF Tanzania have launched the Tanzania Business Angel Investors Accelerator (TAA) training programme, aimed at bolstering tech investment and startup growth in Tanzania. In partnership with UNCDF, which builds partnerships with other UN organisations, as well as private and public sector actors, to achieve greater impact in development. The three organisations have partnered to launch the TAA, which aims to “revolutionise tech investment in Tanzania”. The initiative will train 50 tech startup enthusiasts in Tanzania to become angel investors, equipping them with knowledge, mentorship, and hands-on support to kickstart their angel investing journey. It is part of SBAN’s larger initiative to groom 1,000 active angel investors in Tanzania and the diaspora by 2026.

