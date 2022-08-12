Planting Spree Helps Ghanaian Women

Fresh fruit and vegetables are expensive in Ghana, with demand met mainly by imports. Alberta Akosa’s NGO Agrihouse Foundation encourages women to plant their own backyard gardens, which allows them to feed their families and also secures them an income.
SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE
