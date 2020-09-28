Plans To Ease Load Shedding Are In Place – Ramaphosa

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his weekly newsletter to touch on the country’s energy crisis and how government plans to stabilise the situation.

Ramaphosa said that with electricity grid severely constrained, government would prioritise new generation projects to bolster the country’s grid.

Procurement bidding, including those for the renewable energy Independent Power Producer Programme, will open soon.

Ramaphosa said that 2,000 MW of emergency power will be sought through the Risk Mitigation Procurement Programme to meet the country’s current energy shortfall.

Government has removed the licensing requirements for projects under one megawatt.

Draft amendments to regulations that will help municipalities to procure their own power will also be gazetted soon.

