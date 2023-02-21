iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Plans Are Now Afoot for M-Pesa to Split from Safaricom

41 mins ago 1 min read

With global remittances set to reach $5.4 trillion by 2030, according to a specialized UN agency, African fintech darling M-Pesa wants to grab a piece of the pie. The Kenyan fintech behemoth is ramping up an ambitious expansion drive to woo markets in the global North. According to Aly-Khan Satchu, Economist and CEO of the investment advisory firm Rich Management Ltd, M-Pesa is effectively targeting a two-way flow with a recently announced partnership with Amazon. The move into new markets is a natural and needed progression for M-Pesa, which has already established a strong track record of innovation and growth in Africa. At the same time, M-Pesa wants to be the platform of choice for Africans in the diaspora, sending billions back home. Last year, Africans living abroad sent $54 billion back home. This approach will allow the service to build on its existing expertise and relationships while leveraging the knowledge and resources of local partners to ensure a smooth roll-out. One of the keys to M-Pesa’s success will be its ability to adapt to the unique needs and requirements of each market.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

An Expose on Violations on Kenya’s Tea Farms

37 mins ago
1 min read

France’s Final Weekend in Burkina Faso

39 mins ago
1 min read

Condolences for Ghanaian Footballer

40 mins ago
1 min read

Mauritius, Mozambique and Madagascar on Cyclone Freddy Watch

42 mins ago
1 min read

Final Call to Own a Piece of Ethiopia’s Telco

43 mins ago
1 min read

Agribusiness Offers African Countries the Most Promising Path for Development

44 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Fintech to Launch an Earned Wage Access Product

45 mins ago
1 min read

Mugabe’s Son Finds Himself on the Wrong Side of the Law

46 mins ago
1 min read

Juba’s Comedy Scene

47 mins ago
1 min read

Sculptor Ebitenyefa Baralaye’s Ceramic Vessels Pay Homage to His Ancestry

2 days ago
1 min read

AKA Will Take his Place as One of South Africa’s Greats

2 days ago
1 min read

Vans X Mami Wata Collab

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Deputy Higher Education Minister Manamela Launches First Blended Learning Programme For Artisans In SA

3 mins ago
4 min read

Calling SA Men To Step Up And Mentor Fatherless Boys

12 mins ago
1 min read

Risk Of Total Grid Collapse Very Low – De Ruyter

29 mins ago
1 min read

Cosatu Calls On Finance Minister To Help Eskom

31 mins ago

Share