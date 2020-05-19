Planning Your African Escape A Year in Advance

Availability is often limited at destination hotels, like Giraffe Manor in Kenya, and some destinations restrict access with visitor limits. It’s also the time to start tracking flights for any international trip. According to CheapAir.com, the best summer fares from the U.S. to Europe can be found five or six months ahead; flights to Africa are usually cheapest three to six months out.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Stories
Helium Health Offers Startups an ‘African Discount’
American Court Orders Sudan to Pay for Deadly Past
A New Wave of Homegrown Jewelry Houses Offer Distinctly African Luxury to the World
Cushioning the Pandemic Blow on Cairo Businesses
Juba’s VP and Entourage Test Positive for COVID-19
A Spin Off for Uganda’s Informal Traders