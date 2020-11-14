iAfrica

Planning Your Africa Travel Goals for 2021

Rwanda has been big on sustainable travel since 2005 and has handled the pandemic really well. Head to Kwitonda Lodge, located on the edge of Volcanoes National Park for an amazing experience. Kenya reopened its borders in August and is another country handling the pandemic really well. With testing requirements and safety measure in place, Kenya is big on making its travelers feel safe. Tunisia Kenya reopened its borders in August and is another country handling the pandemic really well. With testing requirements and safety measure in place, Kenya is big on making its travelers feel safe. 2021 will also be the year the Grand Egyptian Museum will be open, making it the largest archeological museum in the world.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

