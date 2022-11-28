Planning to Honeymoon in the African Bush?

So, whether you are looking for an adventurous getaway, a spa retreat, or a gastronomical paradise to honeymoon at, these luxurious properties will undoubtedly fit the bill. Imagine an exclusive farmhouse in Bagatelle Kalahari Game Ranch and an untamed Zannier Hotels Sonop in the Namib. Top that with beachfront luxury @ The Sea in Swakopmund and share secrets with the rocks at Kipwe Camp in Damaraland. Each of the suites at The River Club Zambia offers spacious, open-plan interiors with the ultimate space to unwind and refresh after a day spent exploring Victoria Falls, playing croquet on the lawns, or visiting other nearby attractions. Whether you are on honeymoon and looking for the perfect destination to start your new life with your spouse or just looking to spend a romantic weekend away with your partner, Khwai Expeditions Camp in Botswana is the ideal location.
