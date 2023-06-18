Planning an Overland Trip across West Africa 

For those willing to step outside their comfort zone, getting on the road here offers a truly gratifying travel experience. In this region, developing skyscrapers and bustling markets coexist with traditional villages and untouched landscapes. From the labyrinthine markets in Serekunda and Grand Bassam to the nature sanctuaries in The Gambia and the isolated beaches along Sierra Leone’s coastline, West Africa will leave you astonished time and time again.

LONELY PLANET

