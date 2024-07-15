Planned Atmis Withdrawal Puts Somalia’s Security at Risk

As the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis) prepares to exit, security experts say Somalia will still need foreign troops due to financial and political constraints. Atmis, authorized by the UN to mentor the Somali National Army (SNA), faces challenges as the deadly al Shabaab remains resilient. Despite some progress by the SNA, which has taken over some Atmis bases and leads some fights against the militant group, experts believe that a full transition to Somali-led security is not yet achievable. To avoid a security reversal, they argue for a gradual transfer of security responsibilities rather than a complete and immediate withdrawal. Currently, the UN has set a drawdown of 2,000 AU troops by August 12, with Atmis ending operations on December 31. The Somali government recognizes this danger and has requested a post-Atmis force to address security gaps.

SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN