Places like the Namib Desert Provide Spaces for Peaceful Retreats                             

andBEYOND Sossusvlei Private Desert Reserve in the Namib can be found in the world’s oldest living desert. Sustainability and luxury go hand in hand at Sossusvlei, with the lodge boasting 10 beautifully appointed stone and glass suites, spread out along the curve of the escarpment. Each spacious air-conditioned suite offers a secluded, shaded veranda complete with private plunge pool, a living room with a fireplace, a large retractable skylight above the bed, and an en-suite bathroom with a glass-encased rain shower offering 180º desert views.

IOL