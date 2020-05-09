Place WC Areas With Most Cases Under Level 5 – ANC WC

Share with your network!

The ANC in the Western Cape has called for areas with the most COVID-19 infections in the province to be placed back under level 5 lockdown restrictions.

The party says it’s concerned about the rate at which cases are spreading in the province.

With 88 deaths and 4497 infections, the province remains the epicentre in the country.

The ANC’s Danville Smith says relevant authorities should apply for special status to put the province back to a hard lockdown.

