Sat. May 9th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Place WC Areas With Most Cases Under Level 5 – ANC WC

19 mins ago 1 min read

EWN

Share with your network!

The ANC in the Western Cape has called for areas with the most COVID-19 infections in the province to be placed back under level 5 lockdown restrictions.

The party says it’s concerned about the rate at which cases are spreading in the province.

With 88 deaths and 4497 infections, the province remains the epicentre in the country.

The ANC’s Danville Smith says relevant authorities should apply for special status to put the province back to a hard lockdown.

EWN

SeanWhitehead

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

WC Remains SA’s COVID-19 Epicentre

15 mins ago
1 min read

Unions At SAA Look For Way Forward With Airline

25 mins ago
1 min read

Lamola Sends Stern Warning To COVID-19 Parolees

9 hours ago
1 min read

Denis Goldberg’s Legacy Is An Example Of Leadership

9 hours ago
1 min read

Another Record Jump In COVID-19 Fatalities And Infections

9 hours ago
2 min read

One Of World’s Oldest Men Marks 116th Birthday In SA

9 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

WC Remains SA’s COVID-19 Epicentre

15 mins ago
1 min read

Place WC Areas With Most Cases Under Level 5 – ANC WC

19 mins ago
1 min read

Unions At SAA Look For Way Forward With Airline

25 mins ago
2 min read

Ricciardo Braced For ‘Chaos’ When Formula One Starts

30 mins ago