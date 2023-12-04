Pina Bausch’s ‘Rite of Spring’ Takes Root in Africa                                

As part of the Dance Reflections Festival, the Park Avenue Armory is hosting a mesmerizing new production of Pina Bausch’s ‘Rite of Spring’ with an all-African cast of dancers. To cast and run the production, the Baush Foundation approached Germaine Acogny, often called the ‘mother of African contemporary dance.’ The production is an extraordinary transnational collaboration among the Pina Bausch Foundation; Sadler’s Wells in Britain; and the École des Sables, a dance school founded by Acogny in Toubab Dialao, a fishing village outside of Dakar, Senegal. It comes out of the foundation’s efforts to keep Bausch’s dances alive and bring them to an expanding circle of companies and audiences. Bausch died in 2009.

