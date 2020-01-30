Thu. Jan 30th, 2020

Piloting Nigeria’s Innovations

Vatebra Tech Hub has announced the call for its 6 Months Incubation program. The Tech Hub is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative with the Bank Of Industry to promote skills development, youth entrepreneurship and job creation in new technology and innovations. During the Incubation Program, startups will be provided with the resources and support they need to validate and get to product-market fit for their businesses. 

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

