Vatebra Tech Hub has announced the call for its 6 Months Incubation program. The Tech Hub is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative with the Bank Of Industry to promote skills development, youth entrepreneurship and job creation in new technology and innovations. During the Incubation Program, startups will be provided with the resources and support they need to validate and get to product-market fit for their businesses.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
Latest posts by Editor (see all)
- Bringing Back Sudan’s Cinema Culture - Jan 30, 2020
- Challenge Accepted - Jan 30, 2020
- Credit Suisse Ignored Warnings about Mozambique - Jan 30, 2020
More Stories
Piloting Nigeria’s Innovations
Piloting Nigeria’s Innovations
Piloting Nigeria’s Innovations
Piloting Nigeria’s Innovations
Piloting Nigeria’s Innovations
Piloting Nigeria’s Innovations