Piecing Together the Motive Behind Popular South African Musician’s Murder

South African police say evidence gathered so far leads them to believe the killing of popular rapper AKA was an assassination. KwaZulu-Natal police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the gunman had approached AKA from behind and shot him at close range in the side of the head. A second gunman then started firing to deter onlookers from responding to the “hit”, he added. One of these rounds killed AKA’s friend, celebrity chef Tibz Motsoane. The shooting occurred outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban on Friday night. While police work to establish a full picture of what happened to AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Forbes, his father has asked people to stop speculating on social media. He began his musical career as part of the rap group Entity before he launched his solo career, winning several awards in South Africa for his music. He was also celebrated internationally, with several nominations for a Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award in the US and an MTV Europe Music Award. Hours before his death, the 35-year-old posted on social media about his upcoming album, Mass Country, which is set for release later this month.

SOURCE: BBC

