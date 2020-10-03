iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Picking the Best Safari Spot

6 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Whether you want to tick the Big Five off your African safari bucket list or seek out specific species, a new website from Expert Africa is making it easier than ever to decide which country and even which lodges offer the best chances for wildlife sightings. The data, sourced from more than 700 traveler surveys compiled by the tour operator over two years, has morphed into a huge ‘citizen science’ project and represents nearly 30,000 observations of 26 animal species. “A great safari can be an amazing, life-changing holiday,” Chris McIntyre, Expert Africa’s Managing Director, said. “Choosing the right one is critical and so helping our guests with the best possible insights when planning was a big part of our vision behind our new website.”

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Importance of Heritage in Ghana’s Tourism Offerings

5 hours ago
1 min read

How to Navigate South Africa’s New Travel Guidelines

6 hours ago
1 min read

Most Popular African City Breaks on Pinterest

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Best Private Pool in South Africa according to Airbnb

6 hours ago
1 min read

Sir David Adjaye Has Won the 2021 Royal Gold Medal

6 hours ago
1 min read

How a Banker Turned Podcaster is Telling the Stories of Africa’s Cuisines

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Curator Championing African Fashion

6 hours ago
2 min read

We Are Tano – An Online Showcase of African Film

6 hours ago
1 min read

Meet 4 Women Pushing Ivorian Art Forward through Photography

6 hours ago
1 min read

West Africa’s New Currency to be Delayed

19 hours ago
1 min read

Rwanda’s Efforts to Boost its Domestic Garment Industry has been a Lonely Fight

19 hours ago
1 min read

What Stands in the Way of Kenyan Women in the Manufacturing Industry?

19 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Importance of Heritage in Ghana’s Tourism Offerings

5 hours ago
1 min read

How to Navigate South Africa’s New Travel Guidelines

6 hours ago
1 min read

Picking the Best Safari Spot

6 hours ago
1 min read

Most Popular African City Breaks on Pinterest

6 hours ago