Picking Out the Right Safari Destination

They’ve been doing safaris in Kenya since the very concept was invented, and safari actually means ‘journey’ in Swahili. Nowhere in Africa has a more professional safari industry than Kenya’s, and with that experience comes a rare combination of infrastructure and service. Tanzania’s northern safari circuit is a terrific introduction to the continent, including as it does the Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater and Tarangire National Park, as well as Mt Kilimanjaro. A ten-day to two-week jaunt around the north is a fine way to fall in love with Africa, especially if you add some days on the island of Zanzibar. As one of the wealthiest countries in sub-Saharan Africa and with one of the lowest population densities on the planet, diamond-rich Botswana is a pleasure to travel in, with empty roads, very few large cities and a highly accomplished safari industry. Often marketed as ‘Africa for Beginners’, Namibia is a fine choice for your first African journey.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
More Stories
A Guide around Senegal’s Capital
Remote Locations for the African Traveler
South Africa’s Highest Peak
Ghana to Build a Refuge for African Americans
In Porto-Novo’s Afro-Brazilian Architecture, Traces of Complex History
After a Writing Break, She Returned as a Booker Finalist
More Americans Are Craving the Vibrant Tastes of Pan-African Cuisine
In an Unprecedented Year, Nigeria’s Fashion Community is Holding Strong
New York African Film Festival Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Nigerian Coffee Brand Drives Change with One Cup of Java
An Oasis for Moroccan Hackers
Investing in Paradise, Holiday Homes with Added Second Passport Benefits for South Africans