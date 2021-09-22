Pick n Pay To Dispense Grants

Retail giant Pick n Pay will be dispensing the government’s R350 relief grant from Wednesday.
The Boxer brand will also handle payments.
It will be dispensed in the same manner as the pension, disability, and child-care grants.
Grant recipients will be notified via SMS if they qualify to use the Pick n Pay or Boxer facilities.
