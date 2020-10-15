Pick n Pay Switches Up Black Friday Deals And Extends Deal Periods

Share with your network!

Black Friday is always an exciting time for consumers in South Africa, and this year Pick n Pay will be extending Black Friday from a weekend, to a full two weeks. They will also be offering more deals in-store and online.

“Black Friday is a very busy trading period so we’re extending Black Friday to two weeks to keep our customers safe and able to shop for great deals at their leisure”, says John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay. “We will also be limiting the number of customers in our stores at any one time to keep everyone safe, with highly organised queuing.”

Pick n Pay’s stores are more prepared than ever this year. “Extensive planning with our suppliers will ensure that all stores are well stocked for the new two-week Black Friday. We really want all our customers to be able to get their favourite deals. We will also be opening as many tills as possible for customers to keep queues to an absolute minimum.”

Better still, in-store deals will also be available online so that customers can shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

“Customers love Black Friday special deals to stock up on basic food or pantry items, but bigger items or luxury purchases – such as appliances and tech products – are also very popular. This year we are offering a greater choice across both these categories – both online and in-store.”

Pick n Pay will be focusing strongly on exclusive online Black Friday deals. Similar to last year, the retailer will run online-only deals ahead of launching its in-store deals, with new deals being added every few days. Customers can expect online deals across all product ranges on the website (www.pnp.co.za).

“Last year, our exclusive online only deals proved very popular and our PnP online shopping team did a great job at getting goods to our customers as early as the next day. Many customers tried online purchasing for the first time during lockdown and are now much more comfortable buying exactly what they want from their homes. We know they are going to really enjoy online shopping for Black Friday.”

Customers will be able to sign up for 2020 Black Friday alerts on Pick n Pay’s website later this week.

