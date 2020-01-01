Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Partners With LIFT Airline To Offer Passengers Added Benefits

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper loyalty members have another way of earning loyalty points, this time on all their travel bookings with South Africa’s newest flexible airline, LIFT.
Smart Shopper members who book a LIFT flight online or in-store at any Pick n Pay nationwide, will earn 3X more loyalty points.
Smart Shopper customers can use points earned when flying with LIFT and can spend these as real cash-back when shopping with Pick n Pay or with Smart Shopper partners.
Smart Shopper and LIFT Airline will officially launch their partnership on Monday, 2nd August 2021.
To celebrate a union that will bring exceptional benefits to Smart Shoppers, LIFT is offering an extra 10,000 loyalty points each to the first 100 Smart Shopper members who visit the LIFT website (www.lift.co.za), link their Smart Shopper card number and book a flight online.
“We love the fact that, like Pick n Pay, LIFT listens to what customers need in terms of flexibility. They also value partnerships and believe in the additional benefits that can be passed on to our shared customers,” says Andrew Mills, marketing retail executive at Pick n Pay.
LIFT regularly engages with its customers to understand what new service offerings and other enhancements can be made to improve their experience. This partnership with Pick n Pay is another way that LIFT is continuing to innovate to bring value to its customers.
“We are excited to partner with Pick n Pay, a brand that has the same customer-centric philosophy as LIFT. We look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers and extending the LIFT customer-first experience to Pick n Pay’s loyal customers, says LIFT CEO and co-founder, Jonathan Ayache.
