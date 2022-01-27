Pick n Pay Rolls Out Car Licence Disc Renewal Service To All Stores

Due to huge customer demand, Pick n Pay today launched its new Vehicle Licence Disc Renewal Service nationally. Customers will now be able to renew their licence disc in over 500 Pick n Pay stores, across South Africa, at an amended service fee of R250.

Customers can visit any Pick n Pay supermarket or hypermarket to renew their vehicle licence disc. The retailer hopes to roll out the service to all Pick n Pay Liquor and Clothing stores soon too.

“Renewing your car licence disc is now as easy as adding it to your grocery shopping list. Our network of stores across South Africa means that anyone is able to use this convenient service,” says John Bradshaw, Head of Omnichannel at Pick n Pay

This new hassle-free way of renewing your vehicle licence disc was officially piloted in 19 Pick n Pay stores for a week before the retailer opened up the service to all stores as requests from customers increased to use the service across South Africa.

“It’s been an exciting week launching this in all stores and reviewing the service based on customer feedback so far. We are also happy to officially launch the new service with a service fee of R250.” This fee excludes the courier fee of R99,99 for delivery to the customer’s doorstep.

The retailer says that this new service – in partnership with One Loyalty and Claim Expert – will make it more convenient for customers to renew their licence disc and will help with congestion at licence renewal offices and the Post Office.

Registration is quick and easy. Customers can register online or at a till point, and payment is done at any Pick n Pay store. Customers can expect their new vehicle licence disc to be delivered within 10 business days from making payment. If the vehicle disc had expired prior to renewal, delivery will take slightly longer.

The service also provides the ability for customers to resolve any blockages that may prevent them from renewing their vehicle licence disc. An additional benefit is that, once registered, customers will receive a renewal notification to help customers avoid a penalty fee.

The Pick n Pay Vehicle Licence Disc Renewal Service joins the host of accessible services the retailer offers its customers to make every day errands and life admin easier and quicker. Other innovative services include its strategic partnership with TymeBank and its Deposit @ Till facility, both of which let customers skip queues and do their banking while doing their grocery shopping.

“Thanks to our extensive national footprint, customers can now renew their vehicle licence disc almost anywhere in South Africa with complete ease, while also paying their bills, buying electricity or airtime,” says Bradshaw.

How it works:

The service is available to anyone needing to renew their licence disc for their privately owned vehicles, and there is no limit to the number of discs a customer can renew

1. Register with your cellphone number at till-in store or online at the Pick n Pay Vehicle Licence Disc Renewal Portal: https://pnp.claimexpert.site/register

2. Set up your profile and your payment on the portal and opt to pay in a Pick n Pay store.

3. Pay in-store at the till by providing your cellphone number as your payment reference and your vehicle licence disc will be couriered to you.

The costs include the actual vehicle renewal fee, a service fee of R250 and a courier fee of R99,99.

For more information, please visit: www.pnp.co.za/money/value-added-services/licence-renewal

