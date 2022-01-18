Pick ‘n Pay Pilots New System To Renew Vehicle Licenses’

South African motorists may soon be able to renew their license discs at Pick n’ Pay.
The retail group is currently piloting a new system that will allow motorists to renew their vehicle licences at any Pick n’ Pay till point.
The company says this will reduce long queues and congestion at traffic departments and post offices.
Customers will also be able to pay any outstanding fines that could be blocking a disc renewal in the same payment.
Motorists will have to register with their cellphone numbers at a till or on Pick n Pay’s website.
More Stories
Prasa Budget To Fix CT’s Central Line Rises To R2.5 Billion
NICD Reports 1 691 New COVID-19 Cases
ANC Must Assess What Went Wrong At The Polls – Cosatu
DBE Facing Challenge Over Decision Not To Publish Matric Results
Pallo Jordan Questions Sisulu’s Timing
NICD Reported 2 597 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 4 592 New COVID-19 Cases
National State Of Disaster unnecessary – Madhi
NICD Reports 5 244 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Data Suggests Omicron Less Severe Than Delta – WC Health Department
Government Would Be wise To Concede Defeat On Aarto Implementation – AA
COVID-19 Admissions In WC Lower Than Third Wave Peak