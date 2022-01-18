Pick ‘n Pay Pilots New System To Renew Vehicle Licenses’

South African motorists may soon be able to renew their license discs at Pick n’ Pay.

The retail group is currently piloting a new system that will allow motorists to renew their vehicle licences at any Pick n’ Pay till point.

The company says this will reduce long queues and congestion at traffic departments and post offices.

Customers will also be able to pay any outstanding fines that could be blocking a disc renewal in the same payment.

Motorists will have to register with their cellphone numbers at a till or on Pick n Pay’s website.

