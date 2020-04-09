Pick n Pay Partners With Customers To Help Vulnerable Communities In Lockdown

Share with your network!

“Feed the Nation” campaign to support local shelters and feeding schemes across SA.

Pick n Pay has established a “Feed the Nation” relief fund to provide food and basic hygiene essentials to the most vulnerable during the lockdown period, and is inviting all South Africans to help feed the nation.

The Feed the Nation campaign will help those South Africans who rely on meal donations every day, and those who don’t have a support system to fall back on during this crisis, says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, transformation director at Pick n Pay.

“School closures have meant that many schoolchildren who were dependent on school feeding schemes for their main – sometimes only – meal of the day, have been left without food. Shelters for the homeless and orphanages who depend on public generosity are now without aid.”

Pick n Pay is encouraging customers to help Feed the Nation by donating at any Pick n Pay till or through their website (www.pnp.co.za/feed-the-nation ). A donation of just R21 will provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week.

All cash donations will go directly to Joint Aid Management (JAM) and FoodForward SA (FFSA), with a focus on children and shelters. Collectively they work with organisations throughout South Africa and feed over 500,000 people daily.

Pick n Pay has contributed an initial R5 million together with the Ackerman family, and CEO Richard Brasher has also offered to donate half his salary this month to the campaign, along with other group executives. This initial contribution to Feed the Nation will be allocated to projects and organizations serving the most vulnerable.

Select stores will also start introducing Feed the Nation collection trolleys in stores for local welfare and charity organisations to help feed people in the store’s immediate community.

“Just because we’re being asked to keep a physical distance from each other, doesn’t mean we can’t come together as one and help those who really can’t help themselves,” said Ackerman-Berman.

DHL and Unitrans will provide logistical support to the campaign, and some suppliers have already donated to support the campaign. Willowton Group, manufacturers of leading cooking oil brand Sunfoil, have already donated 34 000 litres of cooking oil, as well as 68 000kg of maize meal and rice. Pick n Pay is looking for more partners to help Feed the Nation.

Local celebrities – including the DHL Stormers rugby team – have also joined to share the #PnPFeedTheNation message. In a social media video message with some of his team mates, DHL Stormers captain Siya Kolisi says that now is the time for South Africa to stand together. “This is our nation; these are our people. We need to help, you and I can help.”

[Source: Pick n Pay Facebook]

Isak Pretorius – Group Executive Director: JAM International, says, “It is the vulnerable communities of our nation who stand to be most affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. They are faced with great uncertainty and are extremely ill-equipped to sustain themselves, leaving them at risk to secondary effects such as food insecurity.”

FoodForward SA says that these donations will reach people living in food insecure communities. “The food will address short-term hunger, but also acts as a catalyst for social change in vulnerable communities. We work with verified charities that focus on education, orphans and vulnerable children, people living with HIV/Aids and TB, the aged, unemployed youth, and abused women,” says Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodForward SA.

“Every donation counts. We know we can join forces more than ever before to help combat the impact of the coronavirus on our communities,” concludes Ackerman-Berman.

Customers can help Feed the Nation in three easy ways:

1. Donate at the till point of any Pick n Pay store

2. Donate online at www.pnp.co.za/feed-the-nation

3. Donate Smart Shoppers (this can be done via the PnP app or in-store at the kiosk)

Share with your network!