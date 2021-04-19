Pick n Pay Offers Free Delivery Of Supplies For UCT Students And Firefighters

Share with your network!

Pick n Pay has mobilised its store and online network to support the thousands of UCT students who had to evacuate the campus yesterday – and the brave firefighters working tirelessly to put out the Cape Town fire that continues to rage on the Table Mountain National Park.

Pick n Pay stores were mobilised early yesterday and have been delivering essential supplies – such as water, eye drops and sunscreen – and food supplies to firefighters. Pick n Pay has been cooking meals and delivering them, along with drinks and toiletries, to UCT students since yesterday.

“The support we’ve received – and requests from customers on how they can help or donate has been overwhelming. We have set up various ways customers can easily donate or support fire relief efforts,” says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, transformation director at Pick n Pay.

Customers wanting to donate to the firefighters can place a free delivery on Pick n Pay’s on demand delivery app, Bottles, to have essentials delivered to one of four fire stations. In the Bottles by PnP app, customers will see a “Help Cape Town Firefighters” option in the menu and can follow the prompts to shop for essentials they need. [See below more information]

To provide support for UCT students, online shoppers can place a free delivery on Pick n Pay’s online shop: www.pnp.co.za/cape-town-fire-relief. The website includes a list of relief items needed.

All stores in Cape Town have set up collection trolleys and a dedicated Pick n Pay delivery truck has been allocated to collect from stores daily and deliver supplies to firefighters, and to three locations across Cape Town that are housing UCT students who had to evacuate yesterday.

Stores will also continue to cook meals for UCT students and firefighters for as long as needed.

Customers can also donate their Smart Shopper points on the PnP mobile app to the UCT Students Emergency Relief fund or donate any monetary amount directly at any till point to the Feed the Nation Foundation.

Ackerman-Berman adds, “The emergency services are under immense pressure so we are happy to play a role in co-ordinating the distribution of much-needed donations from the incredibly generous public to those affected by these devastating fires.”

