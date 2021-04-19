iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Pick n Pay Offers Free Delivery Of Supplies For UCT Students And Firefighters

Pick n Pay stores donate meals to firefighters and UCT students

52 seconds ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Pick n Pay has mobilised its store and online network to support the thousands of UCT students who had to evacuate the campus yesterday – and the brave firefighters working tirelessly to put out the Cape Town fire that continues to rage on the Table Mountain National Park.

Pick n Pay stores were mobilised early yesterday and have been delivering essential supplies – such as water, eye drops and sunscreen – and food supplies to firefighters. Pick n Pay has been cooking meals and delivering them, along with drinks and toiletries, to UCT students since yesterday.

“The support we’ve received – and requests from customers on how they can help or donate has been overwhelming. We have set up various ways customers can easily donate or support fire relief efforts,” says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, transformation director at Pick n Pay.

Customers wanting to donate to the firefighters can place a free delivery on Pick n Pay’s on demand delivery app, Bottles, to have essentials delivered to one of four fire stations. In the Bottles by PnP app, customers will see a “Help Cape Town Firefighters” option in the menu and can follow the prompts to shop for essentials they need. [See below more information]

To provide support for UCT students, online shoppers can place a free delivery on Pick n Pay’s online shop: www.pnp.co.za/cape-town-fire-relief. The website includes a list of relief items needed.

All stores in Cape Town have set up collection trolleys and a dedicated Pick n Pay delivery truck has been allocated to collect from stores daily and deliver supplies to firefighters, and to three locations across Cape Town that are housing UCT students who had to evacuate yesterday.

Stores will also continue to cook meals for UCT students and firefighters for as long as needed.

Customers can also donate their Smart Shopper points on the PnP mobile app to the UCT Students Emergency Relief fund or donate any monetary amount directly at any till point to the Feed the Nation Foundation.

cid:cbf9accd-b473-41af-9f21-805036787812@eurprd05.prod.outlook.com

Ackerman-Berman adds, “The emergency services are under immense pressure so we are happy to play a role in co-ordinating the distribution of much-needed donations from the incredibly generous public to those affected by these devastating fires.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

5 min read

Education Interrupted: Time To Talk About The Future Of Our Children

12 mins ago
3 min read

SA Business Partners With UNICEF To Support Vaccine Rollout Globally

23 mins ago
2 min read

Send a Healthcare Worker to Zanzibar!

33 mins ago
3 min read

Polyco & Pick n Pay School Club Equip Learners To Recycle

3 days ago
4 min read

SA Private Equity Is Doing Good While Doing Well

3 days ago
3 min read

Recycling Project Demonstrates the Value of Super Collaboration in Durban

3 days ago
3 min read

Grand-Pa’s S’phila Sonke Campaign Gives Strength To SA Communities Through The Power Of Art

4 days ago
2 min read

SA Shoppers Are Online. Retailers Need To Meet Them With An Exceptional Experience

4 days ago
5 min read

Australia Buys Back Gum Trees And Improves SA’s Water Saving

4 days ago
4 min read

How Two Days Of Medical Volunteering Can Change The Lives Of 40 People

4 days ago
4 min read

Best People Practices In A Post-COVID-19 World

5 days ago
3 min read

Is It Time For Your Business To Bring On Board A Futurist?

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Pick n Pay Offers Free Delivery Of Supplies For UCT Students And Firefighters

52 seconds ago
5 min read

Education Interrupted: Time To Talk About The Future Of Our Children

12 mins ago
3 min read

SA Business Partners With UNICEF To Support Vaccine Rollout Globally

23 mins ago
2 min read

Send a Healthcare Worker to Zanzibar!

33 mins ago