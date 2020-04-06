Apr 6, 2020

Pick n Pay Lets Customers Email Their Shopping List Directly To Selected Stores For Collection

Apr 6, 2020 1 min read

Pick n Pay has introduced a ‘Collect Direct’ email ordering service for over 174 of its franchise stores during the lockdown period.

Customers will be able to select from over 260 products, ranging from fresh produce to household items, and email their shopping list directly to their nearest participating Pick n Pay store for collection. The respective store will communicate directly with the customer to confirm the order, and when it will be ready for collection in store.

The Collect Direct email ordering service is available at selected stores in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West.

The list of participating stores and the shopping list template can be found here: www.pnp.co.za/collect-direct

John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay, says that stores are working hard to provide alternatives and the best possible service to their customers during this time. “Many of our customers want to minimise their time in shops and this great innovation from our independent franchise owners will help them do just that.”

He adds that some franchise stores have taken the initiative and created other tailored solutions for their customers. These include a ‘Drive-Thru’ where customers can park their car in a designated spot and have their groceries delivered and loaded directly into their car. Payment is via a sanitised mobile card machine.

*These options are only available at selected franchise stores.

