Pick n Pay Increases Its Online Deals This Black Friday

Pick n Pay will launch early online exclusive deals on its online shop (www.pnp.co.za) from this Friday 13 November. New online-only deals will be added every couple of days until the retailer launches its two-week Black Friday in-store deals later this month, which will also be available to shop online.

All Black Friday orders placed for scheduled delivery on Pick n Pay’s online shop (www.pnp.co.za) are available for online customers in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Apart from its online shop, Pick n Pay’s growing online offer means that there are now more platforms this year for customers to shop their favourite Black Friday deals online:

For the first time, Pick n Pay will open Click n Collect at all Hypermarkets nationwide for customers to shop ‘big ticket’ Black Friday deals, such as televisions and appliances. This new online feature will let customers shop any online-only Black Friday general merchandise deals for collection in-store. All hypermarkets will also offer delivery on these purchases, provided customers live within a certain radius of the hypermarket.

Customers will also be able to shop select in-store Black Friday deals through Bottles – Pick n Pay’s official on-demand grocery and liquor delivery app – and have their order delivered within 1-2 hours. Pick n Pay Clothing will also run Black Friday deals from their new online shop www.picknpayclothing.co.za.

John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay, says they are anticipating greater demand for online orders this Black Friday as more customers have turned to online shopping during lockdown. Over the past seven months, Pick n Pay Online reported a 200% increase in active customers.

“Customers are more confident and familiar with our online experience and we believe this will encourage even more customers to turn to online shopping this Black Friday. Many customers may also choose to avoid crowds at shopping centres.”

He says their online team has put in several preparations to provide customers with the best possible Black Friday online experience.

“Pick n Pay Online is offering more deals over a longer period, and we’ve put in additional measures to keep the stock destined for online separate to stores so we can cater for the expected demand. We have added more delivery slots during our Black Friday period so that customers can enjoy their purchases as early as the next day,” says Bradshaw.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for 2020 Black Friday alerts, or visit the PnP’s website for the latest Black Friday updates and deal launch dates: www.pnp.co.za/blackfriday-2020

Online deals to expect – more of what customers really want and need

Some of the most popular online purchases last year included cleaning products, such as dishwashing liquid, everyday pantry items, such as milk, coffee and, sugar, and edible treats, such chocolates and biscuits. Customers also used the opportunity to buy hi tech items and appliances.

We are expecting similar shopping patterns this year, says Bradshaw. “Customers use our Black Friday deals as an opportunity to restock their pantry cupboards for the year ahead and we will have a stronger focus on delivering the best deals for everyday items that allow customers to do just that.”

He adds, “We’ll be uploading exciting new online exclusive Black Friday deals to the website regularly from 13 November. While we have secured additional stock, we encourage customers to get their favourite deals as quickly as possible to avoid any disappointment.”

To get the best savings from their Black Friday online shopping, Pick n Pay is encouraging customers to populate their ‘personalised aisle’ on their online profile. Customers can do this by ‘favouriting’ the items they want or need for Black Friday and regularly checking their ‘Favourites’ tab.

“This is one of the easiest ways for customers to check whether the product they want has a Black Friday deal. This not only makes shopping easier and more organised, but also helps customers get the most savings from their Black Friday shopping list,” says Bradshaw.

Black Friday in-store preparations

While Pick n Pay is anticipating more online orders this year, strict measures will be followed in-store to keep customers safe when shopping their Black Friday deals in-store.

“All stores will continue to follow the strict safety measures our customers have come to expect from us, which includes physical distancing and limiting the number of customers in a store. We will remain very focused during the two-week Black Friday period and extra staff will be in store to help manage queues if required.”

All Pick n Pay stores are conducting Covid-19 cleaning every night.

