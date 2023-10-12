Pick n Pay Changes Product Packaging To Pink To Raise Funds For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The products include mushroom punnets, blueberries, banana boxes, avocado and Pink Lady Apple bags, and even pink crushed garlic tubs and flower stands. Pink doughnuts will be on sale in their bakery, and the new PnP Roastery Coffee Bar is serving a refreshing ‘Pink Drink’ made with pomegranate and litchi.

R1 to R3 from every pink product sold will be donated from Pick n Pay and its suppliers. These funds will be donated to several reputable organisations, including the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), Reach for Recovery, WITS Hospice, and Tygerberg Hospital Breast Cancer Clinic Transport.

Pick n Pay has always pledged its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by transforming its mushroom punnets into pink beacons of hope in partnership with the South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association for their Power of Pink campaign. Since 2011, from just R1 donated from each pink punnet sold during the month, more than 8 350 silicone prostheses, costing more than R7.45 million, have been distributed through the Ditto Project to women who could not afford them. The Power of Pink campaign has contributed 99.3% of the total project costs.

More patients will benefit as the participating products grow from just one to over ten this year.

Pick n Pay’s suppliers have also rallied behind this noble cause. Clover has introduced limited edition 2L pink milk bottles and 250ml Fresh Cream with distinct pink lids, which will first launch at Pick n Pay stores. With every purchase, 20 cents will be contributed toward acquiring a new mammogram machine for PinkDrive, a crucial step in early detection.

“This isn’t just an awareness drive, but a means to raise necessary funding. The donation from each product will contribute to those fighting breast cancer and others who battle this disease every day. We all know someone close to us who has faced cancer’s formidable challenge, or we have lost a beloved family member or friend to this relentless disease. This year, we’ve scaled up our support to involve more customers in making a tangible difference in the lives of those fighting cancer,” says Jacqui Peacock, Head of Produce at Pick n Pay.

Pick n Pay has recently presented CANSA with a donation of R165,000 after donating R5 from every box of Pick n Pay’s Crafted Mandarins sold over August and September.