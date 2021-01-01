Pick n Pay Calls For More Women Entrepreneurs To Integrate Into Supply Chain

Share with your network!

Whether it’s pre-cooked meals, haircare products or pet food and more, Pick n Pay customers each day are purchasing quality goods produced or sourced locally by women-owned businesses.

“Women-owned business are a really important part of our supply chain. They help us provide an excellent service and some of the best-loved products to happy customers,” says Mishinga Seyuba-Kombo, head of enterprise development at Pick ‘n Pay.

This Women’s Month, Pick n Pay will recognise and celebrate its women suppliers and the contribution they make by ramping up efforts to encourage more women to come forward and take up the challenge to become entrepreneurs. Pick n Pay will host a series of talks with some of its top women SMMEs, shining a spotlight on their journey to becoming entrepreneurs, and sharing their tips and knowledge of how to become an efficient and quality supplier to big businesses.

A 2020 survey by SME South Africa indicated that 47% of all SMEs in South Africa are women-led and are more likely to succeed with the right assistance, particularly from big business.

Pick n Pay’s Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) programme provides a holistic package of support for SMMEs and provides opportunities for them within its supply chain. The objective is to integrate the businesses it supports into the Pick n Pay supply chain.

“We want to encourage more women to take that leap of faith and become entrepreneurs. Many of these businesses or services have the potential to succeed and help create jobs. It’s a real privilege to stand behind them and support them all the way,” says Seyuba-Kombo.

For more information on Pick n Pay’s Entrepreneurship Supplier Development programme:

https://www.pnp.co.za/pnpstorefront/peoplenplanet/small-business

