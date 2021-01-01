Pick n Pay Calls For More Women Entrepreneurs To Integrate Into Supply Chain

Whether it’s pre-cooked meals, haircare products or pet food and more, Pick n Pay customers each day are purchasing quality goods produced or sourced locally by women-owned businesses.
“Women-owned business are a really important part of our supply chain. They help us provide an excellent service and some of the best-loved products to happy customers,” says Mishinga Seyuba-Kombo, head of enterprise development at Pick ‘n Pay.
This Women’s Month, Pick n Pay will recognise and celebrate its women suppliers and the contribution they make by ramping up efforts to encourage more women to come forward and take up the challenge to become entrepreneurs. Pick n Pay will host a series of talks with some of its top women SMMEs, shining a spotlight on their journey to becoming entrepreneurs, and sharing their tips and knowledge of how to become an efficient and quality supplier to big businesses.
A 2020 survey by SME South Africa indicated that 47% of all SMEs in South Africa are women-led and are more likely to succeed with the right assistance, particularly from big business.
Pick n Pay’s Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) programme provides a holistic package of support for SMMEs and provides opportunities for them within its supply chain. The objective is to integrate the businesses it supports into the Pick n Pay supply chain.
“We want to encourage more women to take that leap of faith and become entrepreneurs. Many of these businesses or services have the potential to succeed and help create jobs. It’s a real privilege to stand behind them and support them all the way,” says Seyuba-Kombo.
For more information on Pick n Pay’s Entrepreneurship Supplier Development programme:
https://www.pnp.co.za/pnpstorefront/peoplenplanet/small-business
More Stories
45% Of Available Food Supply In South Africa Wasted, Shows New CSIR Study
MANCOSA’s Centre For Women In Leadership Provides Skills Programmes
SA Harvest And Partners Drive Major Relief Programme To KZN
Opinion: Local Businesses Affected By Political Unrest Should Use Online Marketplace To Regain Losses Made
Steenberg Vineyards Showcases Works By Inspiring SA Women Artists
Honouring Women In Food
FEDHASA Cape Hotels Have Made Rooms Available For Staff Affected By Taxi Violence In Cape Metro
10 Phenomenal SA Women Who Bring Aviation, Medical, Finance, Education And More To TikTok
Training Intelligence Is Now A Must In The Upskilling Of Learners And Staff If An Organisation Is To Reap The Benefits
Van Loveren’s Rhino Run Expands Conservation Grant To Include SANParks
Opinion: We All Need To Protect The Whistleblower If We Want Accountability
Support Blood Cancer Patients This Sunflower Day; DKMS’s Africa’s “Tube of Hope” (TOPE) Are Officially On Sale!