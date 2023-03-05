Piastri Retires On His Formula One Debut

Australian Oscar Piastri retired 14 laps into his Formula One debut in Bahrain on Sunday with his stricken McLaren wheeled into the team garage after suffering an apparent electronics issue.
The 21-year-old had complained over the radio of gearbox problems and was told the mechanics would swap his steering wheel when he pitted.
The stop then dragged on, with the pit crew waiting as the seconds ticked by after the tyres were changed and nothing happened.
Piastri was the first retirement of what will be a record 23-race season.
More Stories
Warner Missed ‘Absolute Best Time’ To Retire – Ponting
Wolff Says Mercedes Must Go Back To The Drawing Board
Alonso Says His Aston Martin Is ‘Too Good To be True’
Test Championship Driving Trend Towards Shorter Matches
Mbappe Beats PSG All-Time Scoring Record As French Champions Extend Lead
Most Emotional Moment Says Arteta After Arsenal Comeback Win
Woods Skipping Players Championship, Next Start Likely Masters
DHL Stormers Claim Derby Honours To Dent Sharks’ Play-Off Bid
Stroll reveals He Broke Toe As Well As Both Wrists
F1 Stewards Exempt Hamilton After ‘Disfigurement’ Fear
Medvedev Beats Rublev In Dubai For Hard-Court Hat-Trick
Traore On Target As Wolves Stun Wasteful Spurs