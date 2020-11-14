iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Photos: Danielle Mbonu’s New Hair Braiding Series

14 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Nigerian artist Danielle Mbonu has just created a new photo series with the idea of empowering African women. In partnership with Darling Nigeria, a hair extensions brand, she sought to tackle the stigma and criticism that is often directed toward African hair braiding. Instead, her imagery suggests unique ways of building on traditions while embracing hair as a means for creative expression. On her latest, titled Isi m Ebube (which translates to On my Head Glory), Danielle and her all-Nigerian team send a message to Nigerian girls and women suggesting a new take on braiding styles. With this series, modeled by four stunning ladies in extraordinary hairstyles and, she wants more girls her age to be open to trying new styles regardless of public opinion.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic

1 min ago
1 min read

The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

3 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

5 mins ago
1 min read

Planning Your Africa Travel Goals for 2021

7 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Lesser-known Spectacles that Involve Vast Numbers of Critters on the Move

8 mins ago
1 min read

Architecture x Nigeria: 3 Designers Discuss Their Favorite Projects and How They Created Them

12 mins ago
1 min read

African Express: An Art Collector’s Colorful Home

15 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Creatives behind South Africa’s Cultural Energy

20 mins ago
1 min read

Andile Dyalvane in Conversation with Li Edelkoort

22 mins ago
1 min read

One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever found has been Unearthed in Botswana

15 hours ago
1 min read

Motorcycle Boom in Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Leading Foreign-exchange Earner on the Mend after a Slump

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic

1 min ago
1 min read

The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

3 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

5 mins ago
1 min read

Planning Your Africa Travel Goals for 2021

7 mins ago