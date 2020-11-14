Photos: Danielle Mbonu’s New Hair Braiding Series

Nigerian artist Danielle Mbonu has just created a new photo series with the idea of empowering African women. In partnership with Darling Nigeria, a hair extensions brand, she sought to tackle the stigma and criticism that is often directed toward African hair braiding. Instead, her imagery suggests unique ways of building on traditions while embracing hair as a means for creative expression. On her latest, titled Isi m Ebube (which translates to On my Head Glory), Danielle and her all-Nigerian team send a message to Nigerian girls and women suggesting a new take on braiding styles. With this series, modeled by four stunning ladies in extraordinary hairstyles and, she wants more girls her age to be open to trying new styles regardless of public opinion.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
