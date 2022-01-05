iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Photographing the Terror and Joy of Refugees in DRC

34 seconds ago 1 min read

Alexis Huguet, a French photojournalist who has been based in central Africa since 2017, was covering the humanitarian crisis along the border for Agence France-Presse and MSF. “When [people] fled in early January, they were really scared,” he remembers. “[The forces] attacked with heavy weapons. There was bombing in Bangassou. People heard the bombing and gunshots and ran to the river to cross to Congo. Some tried to find canoes, some swam. Some of them were pregnant. It was a mess, it was crazy.” This wasn’t the first time Huguet had been to Bangassou and Ndu. He was in the area covering a similar situation in 2017. “It was almost the same,” he says. “Back then, Bangassou was attacked by an armed group and tens of thousands of people had to flee their homes.”

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

South Africa’s Parliament Gutted

2 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerien Mayor Caught Smuggling Drugs

12 mins ago
1 min read

The Countries that Didn’t Make the AGOA Fold

17 mins ago
1 min read

Botswana’s President Tests Positive for Covid-19

27 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Innovation Industry is Promising

31 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Anti-apartheid Hero Specifically Asked for a Cheap Coffin and an Eco-friendly Cremation

34 mins ago
1 min read

Suez Canal Hits Record Revenue Despite Rocky Start

36 mins ago
1 min read

A Legendary Paleoanthropologist whose Discoveries Helped Prove that Humanity Evolved in Africa

40 mins ago
1 min read

Concerns that Sudan Will Return to the Authoritarian Years of Bashir’s Rule

52 mins ago
1 min read

The UK’s Notorious Red List has Dunked South Africa’s Tourism into Troubled Waters

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Travel Writer Tells Us Why Victoria Falls is Spectacular

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Victoria Does it Again

2 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Photographing the Terror and Joy of Refugees in DRC

34 seconds ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Parliament Gutted

2 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerien Mayor Caught Smuggling Drugs

12 mins ago
1 min read

The Countries that Didn’t Make the AGOA Fold

17 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer