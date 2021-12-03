iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Photo Series Shows How Climate Change has Impacted this South Sudanese Village

6 seconds ago 1 min read

Desperate families in flood-ravaged villages in South Sudan are spending hours searching for water lilies to eat after another summer of intense rainfall worsened an already dire situation. People have no food and no land to cultivate after three years of floods. Fields are submerged in last year’s flood water and higher ground is overcrowded with hungry people, in what is quickly becoming a humanitarian crisis. Fangak, one of the worst affected of the 31 counties devastated by the floods, continues to lose ground to the rising water. But the communities displaced along the banks of the White Nile River have nowhere to go to escape the high waters. South Sudan is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate breakdown, according to the Global Climate Index. Food insecurity, conflict, diminished human rights and financial problems aggravated by Covid-19 have eroded its capacity to cope with recurring extreme weather events such as flooding.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Push to Formalize African Domestic Workers

2 mins ago
1 min read

Malawi Bank to Withhold Bonuses to Unvaccinated Staff

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ex Lesotho PM Charged with Murdering Ex Wife

5 mins ago
1 min read

Lagosians Say No to Peace Walk Until Justice is Served

9 mins ago
1 min read

Kampala and Kinshasa Join Forces to Fight one of the Most Lethal Armed Groups

10 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Tries New Strategy to Deal with New Variant

13 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Troops Recapture Historic Town of Lalibela

16 mins ago
1 min read

Providing Uniform Vaccine Access to Africans and Equitable Pricing

19 mins ago
1 min read

Research in the Congo Basin is Filling in Important Pieces of the Complex HIV Puzzle

20 mins ago
1 min read

Great Album Covers Designed by African Designers

2 days ago
1 min read

Uganda’s National Carrier Bans Sale of a Local Grasshopper Delicacy Onboard

2 days ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Jews Breathe a Sigh of Relief

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Photo Series Shows How Climate Change has Impacted this South Sudanese Village

6 seconds ago
1 min read

Push to Formalize African Domestic Workers

2 mins ago
1 min read

Malawi Bank to Withhold Bonuses to Unvaccinated Staff

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ex Lesotho PM Charged with Murdering Ex Wife

5 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer