Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

Philippi Community Comes Out In Support Of Family Of Murdered Amahle Quku

Philippi Community Comes Out In Support Of Family Of Murdered Amahle Quku

A Philippi community has come out in numbers to support the family of a murdered teenage girl.

Amahle Quku’s (17) naked body was found in the Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm on Saturday.

Her alleged killer, Leonard Mzingeli, was arrested shortly after and has on Tuesday appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court where the matter was postponed to 7 July for a bail application.

He faced an angry Philippi community, as well as the family of Quku.

The South African Youth Council’s Zuko Mndayi was at court and said: “The community of Philippi was there today to support the family and to also intensify the message that he must not get bail.”

Mndayi said the deceased knew the accused: “He is from the same community in Philippi as well and he had no prior relationship with the victim but he is someone who was known to Amahle as well.”

Police are still investigating whether the 17-year-old murder victim was raped, and the National Prosecuting Authority said other charges may be added at a later stage.

Meanwhile, flowers have been laid at the scene where residents found the girl’s body early on Saturday morning.

EWN

