Phalatse Vies For Top Job

In the race to the Democratic Alliance’s elective conference this weekend, contender for the party’s top spot Dr Mpho Phalatse believes she has what it takes to bring urgently needed growth to the party.
Phalatse goes up against incumbent John Steenhuisen for the position that will steer it through national elections next year.
If successful, she’s promised to transform the party’s narrative as a ‘white party’ into an inclusive one reflecting the true spirit of the DA.
“One of the biggest things that the DA needs right now is growth. We have a trusted brand of governance, there’s no dispute as to the fact that where we govern we govern well,” she said.
“I’ve been mayor in the City of Johannesburg, before I was mayor I served as the MMC. Before I joined politics, I worked for public service.
“I believe I possess the experience that is required to take the DA forward having led a nine-party coalition in the City of Johannesburg, a very complex coalition in very turbulent times.
“I believe I can bring in the numbers that we need to have bigger numbers.”
More Stories
Solar Panels For New RDP Houses
Steenkamps Oppose Pistorius Parole
Hill-Lewis confident Cape Town will lead breakaway from load shedding
ANC, EFF Coalition Poised To Unseat Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell
SARS ‘Rogue Unit’ Probe About Law Compliance – Mkhwebane
Eskom Investigates Kidnapping Of Employee
Sustainable Corporate Travel: A New Take On Travelling Light
Joburg Water Blames Constant Power Failures For Water Crisis
Gassing Up Western Cape Grid
Cosatu Wants Answers From Government Over Bester Escape
Ramokgopa Highlights Design Flaws In Medupi Construction
Thabo Bester Did Not Die In A Fire But Escaped From Prison – DCS