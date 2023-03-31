Phalatse Vies For Top Job

In the race to the Democratic Alliance’s elective conference this weekend, contender for the party’s top spot Dr Mpho Phalatse believes she has what it takes to bring urgently needed growth to the party.

Phalatse goes up against incumbent John Steenhuisen for the position that will steer it through national elections next year.

If successful, she’s promised to transform the party’s narrative as a ‘white party’ into an inclusive one reflecting the true spirit of the DA.

“One of the biggest things that the DA needs right now is growth. We have a trusted brand of governance, there’s no dispute as to the fact that where we govern we govern well,” she said.

“I’ve been mayor in the City of Johannesburg, before I was mayor I served as the MMC. Before I joined politics, I worked for public service.

“I believe I possess the experience that is required to take the DA forward having led a nine-party coalition in the City of Johannesburg, a very complex coalition in very turbulent times.

“I believe I can bring in the numbers that we need to have bigger numbers.”

