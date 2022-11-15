Phala Phala Report Not Ready – Mashatile

The ANC held its last NEC meeting over the weekend, ahead of next month’s elective conference.
The big question is the party’s position on the Phala Phala scandal.
The ANC’s Integrity Committee is busy with its report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s role in the controversial Phala Phala burglary.
ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile says any leaks of the report aren’t final.
Meanwhile, ANC branches are intact ahead of December’s elective conference.
ANC NEC member, Nomvula Mokonyane, says this is despite many obstacles faced along the way.
Mokonyane also admits that the calibre of the current leadership leaves much to be desired.
However, there was no such criticism of the leadership from the Coordinator in the Secretary-General’s Office Gwen Ramokgopa.
