iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Phala Phala Report Not Ready – Mashatile

mashatile

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile at a party event in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on 9 January 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
2 hours ago 1 min read

The ANC held its last NEC meeting over the weekend, ahead of next month’s elective conference.

The big question is the party’s position on the Phala Phala scandal. 

The ANC’s Integrity Committee is busy with its report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s role in the controversial Phala Phala burglary.

ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile says any leaks of the report aren’t final.

Meanwhile, ANC branches are intact ahead of December’s elective conference.

ANC NEC member, Nomvula Mokonyane, says this is despite many obstacles faced along the way.

Mokonyane also admits that the calibre of the current leadership leaves much to be desired.

However, there was no such criticism of the leadership from the Coordinator in the Secretary-General’s Office Gwen Ramokgopa.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Invasive Mosquito Threatens Malaria Control In Africa

49 mins ago
3 min read

Russia’s War On Ukraine Tears Rift At G20 Bali Summit

1 hour ago
1 min read

Motsoaledi Proposes Changes To Electoral Amendment Bill

1 hour ago
1 min read

State Capture Corruption Is Entrenched In Government – National Treasury

1 hour ago
sanco
1 min read

At Least 1,400 ‘Ghost’ Employees At Prasa – Mbalula

2 hours ago
2 min read

Biden Expected To Talk About US Climate Actions At UN Conference

4 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Government To Establish Task Team To Address Power Cuts

4 days ago
1 min read

Samwu Members Protest Outside Joburg Council

4 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Finalises Two Bills To Prevent Greylisting Of SA

4 days ago
1 min read

Ekurhuleni Mayor Pleased With Action Against Masina

4 days ago
5 min read

Democracy ‘Who We Are,’ Biden Says After Midterm Elections

5 days ago
1 min read

PSA Members To March To National Treasury Offices In Pretoria

5 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Local Travel To Further Revitalise Tourism Industry These Holidays

34 mins ago
3 min read

Privacy-Obsessed South Africans May Be Exposing Themselves To Additional Risk

37 mins ago
9 min read

Crisis Brings Opportunity

42 mins ago
4 min read

Invasive Mosquito Threatens Malaria Control In Africa

49 mins ago

Share