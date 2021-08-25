iAfrica

Phaala Says Capacity Is Sufficient To Ramp Up Vaccine Rollout

A doctor receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the government hospital in Klerksdorp, South Africa, February 18, 2021.

4 hours ago 1 min read

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the country has the capacity to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

He says there are enough vaccines and health workers to administer them.

Over 11 million doses have been given so far.

Phaahla was updating Parliament’s Health Portfolio Committee.

“We believe at this stage, we do have adequate capacity in terms of human resources and physical infrastructure to administer the vaccine to our people. This includes both public and private facilities,” he said.

“A number of private businesses, especially pharmacies — both big chain pharmacies and independent pharmacies — have also come on board to help us.”

