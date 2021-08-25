Phaala Says Capacity Is Sufficient To Ramp Up Vaccine Rollout

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the country has the capacity to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
He says there are enough vaccines and health workers to administer them.
Over 11 million doses have been given so far.
Phaahla was updating Parliament’s Health Portfolio Committee.
“We believe at this stage, we do have adequate capacity in terms of human resources and physical infrastructure to administer the vaccine to our people. This includes both public and private facilities,” he said.
“A number of private businesses, especially pharmacies — both big chain pharmacies and independent pharmacies — have also come on board to help us.”
More Stories
MPs Say Intelligence Was Lacking Leading Up To Unrest
Concerns Over Potential Political Killings
SA Reports 10 346 New Coronavirus Cases
Zuma’s Lawyers Demand Arms Deal Records
Remembering Uyinene Mrwetyana Two Years After Her Murder
Leadership Transition Expected In The North West This Week
NICD Reports 7 632 New COVID-19 Cases
No Sign Of National GBV Femicide Council
Northern Cape Education Dept concerned about infections
Bonginkosi Khanyile’s Case Postponed
Ramaphosa Applauds Youth For Vaccination Rates
Fees Must Fall Activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Arrested