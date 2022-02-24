iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Phaahla Welcomes Health Department’s Allocation

GCIS

59 mins ago 1 min read

Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, is welcoming his department’s allocation in the national budget.

He also says the R15.6-billion for provinces will help create access to quality healthcare.

The minister says in Gauteng some of the money will be used to speed up the repair of the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

“The minister also announced, over the next three years, an extra R15.6 billion which will be distributed amongst the provinces,” he said.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the Budget Speech on Wednesday afternoon.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA’s Census Extended As Stats SA Struggles With Logistics

57 mins ago
2 min read

Godongwana’s Budget Hailed For Balanced Approach

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 118 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago
1 min read

WC Health Dept Stresses Importance of Quality Healthcare After Landmark Surgery

23 hours ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Committee To Receive Legal Advice On Mkhwebane’s Impeachment Process

23 hours ago
1 min read

Police Budget Allocation Under Scrutiny

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 334 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

EFF Plans To Stage Picket Ahead Of Godongwana’s Budget Speech

2 days ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Nine Killed In Foiled Heist

2 days ago
1 min read

It’s Still A Long Way To Go – Magashule

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 151 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Magashule Returns To Dock

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Township Learners Achieve Remarkable Passrates In 2021

2 mins ago
5 min read

Why It’s Critical For Start Ups To Have The Right Partners

7 mins ago
4 min read

Camping As The Must-Do Activity – Where To Find The Best Camping Spots On Cape Town’s Doorstep

13 mins ago
3 min read

CHIETA Launches Skills Development Programme For Retrenched Workers

22 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer