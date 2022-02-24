Phaahla Welcomes Health Department’s Allocation

Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, is welcoming his department’s allocation in the national budget.

He also says the R15.6-billion for provinces will help create access to quality healthcare.

The minister says in Gauteng some of the money will be used to speed up the repair of the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

“The minister also announced, over the next three years, an extra R15.6 billion which will be distributed amongst the provinces,” he said.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the Budget Speech on Wednesday afternoon.

