Phaahla Unfazed By Threats To Challenge NHI Act

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla remains unfazed by threats to challenge the recently enacted National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.

Signed into law on Wednesday, the NHI Bill continues to face scrutiny from political parties and opponents in the public healthcare sector.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is among the organizations planning to challenge the NHI in court. While the African National Congress (ANC)-led government believes the NHI will ensure quality healthcare services for all South Africans, the DA’s chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, disagrees.

“The kind of poor healthcare services that we are seeing in South Africa are only going to worsen and we will be making that case in our court papers,” said Gwarube.

Despite the criticism, Phaahla insisted that the enactment of the NHI was not rushed and dismissed claims that the government was incapable of implementing the legislation.

“We are in a democratic country and the courts are part of our democracy. So, we must be ready to go and present our case,” Phaahla stated.

The NHI Act is set to be implemented in two phases between now and 2028.

National Health Insurance Deputy Director General Nicholas Crisp supported Phaahla’s stance, asserting that there is nothing unconstitutional about the NHI Act. He noted that the department received legal advice before implementing the insurance.

With at least six court challenges looming, Crisp said they were not surprised.

“The courts will have the final say. So I suspect we will be taken to court. It will be adjudicated in the general court or the Constitutional Court, then we will have finality. But I think that’s fine. That’s the nature of democracy and we are quite happy to welcome it,” Crisp remarked.