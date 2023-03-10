Phaahla Takes Aim At Police Over Health Sector Strike

Police have shown a complete lack of action during the ongoing public health strike.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla says police have stood by as damage is inflicted by striking workers, with some not even aware that an interdict was in place.
Some of the protests turned violent this week.
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is concerned about the ongoing wage strike that is affecting essential services.
He was speaking during his question-and-answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday.
The president says while workers have a right to strike, acts of violence will not be tolerated.
The strike action to demand a 10% wage increase has spread across the country.
