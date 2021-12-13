Phaahla Optimistic About Lockdown Free Christmas

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says if South Africans stay put and observe all Covid-19 protocols then a lockdown free Christmas might be possible.
The National Coronavirus Command Council is set to meet on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health is expected to give input before any decision is made.
This as the rate of infections in the country remains high amid the presence of the Omicron variant.
Phaahla says they remain optimistic.
More Stories
Cost Of PCR Tests Reduced Because Of Better Technology – Competition Commission
Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19
NICD Reports 18 035 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 17 154 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
ANC Membership Quality Declining – Mbeki
NICD Reports 19 018 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
My Stay In Russia Was Purely For Medical Reasons – Mabuza
SA Deserves To Capitalise On Its Natural Resources – Mantashe
Noodles Brand Probed Over Child Deaths
NICD Reports 22 931 New COVID-19 Cases
SAHPRA Approves Locally-Manufactured COVID-19 Antigen Test
Percentage Of Vaccinated COVID Patients Hospitalised Not Of Concern – Mediclinic