Phaahla Optimistic About Lockdown Free Christmas

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says if South Africans stay put and observe all Covid-19 protocols then a lockdown free Christmas might be possible.

The National Coronavirus Command Council is set to meet on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health is expected to give input before any decision is made.

This as the rate of infections in the country remains high amid the presence of the Omicron variant.

Phaahla says they remain optimistic.

