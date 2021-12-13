iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Phaahla Optimistic About Lockdown Free Christmas

GCIS

1 hour ago 1 min read

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says if South Africans stay put and observe all Covid-19 protocols then a lockdown free Christmas might be possible.

The National Coronavirus Command Council is set to meet on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health is expected to give input before any decision is made.

This as the rate of infections in the country remains high amid the presence of the Omicron variant.

Phaahla says they remain optimistic.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

antibody testing
1 min read

Cost Of PCR Tests Reduced Because Of Better Technology – Competition Commission

1 hour ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 18 035 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 17 154 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC Membership Quality Declining – Mbeki

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 19 018 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

My Stay In Russia Was Purely For Medical Reasons – Mabuza

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Deserves To Capitalise On Its Natural Resources – Mantashe

3 days ago
1 min read

Noodles Brand Probed Over Child Deaths

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 22 931 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

SAHPRA Approves Locally-Manufactured COVID-19 Antigen Test

4 days ago
1 min read

Percentage Of Vaccinated COVID Patients Hospitalised Not Of Concern – Mediclinic

4 days ago

You may have missed

antibody testing
1 min read

Cost Of PCR Tests Reduced Because Of Better Technology – Competition Commission

1 hour ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19

1 hour ago
1 min read

Phaahla Optimistic About Lockdown Free Christmas

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 18 035 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer