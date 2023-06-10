PGA Tour ‘Couldn’t Afford To Keep Battling Saudi Arabia,’ Wall Street Journal Reports

The PGA Tour could not afford to conduct a lengthy spending war against Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing a person who heard the remarks by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.
Monahan told employees that the Tour had spent close to $50 million in its legal fight which had years to go, and had dipped into $100 million of its reserves to pay for its schedule, the report added
“We cannot compete with a foreign government with unlimited money,” Monahan said, according to the WSJ report. “This was the time….We waited to be in the strongest possible position to get this deal in place.”
PGA Tour did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.
More Stories
Swiatek Reigns Supreme At French Open By Quelling Muchova
Walker Misses Out For Man City, Inter Starting Lineup As Expected
Australia Declare On 270-8 To Set India 444-Run Victory Target
Newcastle Sign Shirt Sponsorship Deal With Saudi Firm
Messi In Beijing For Friendly Before Move To Miami
Tension Of The First Two Sets Caused Cramping In Entire Body – Alcaraz
Shocked Kipyegon Adds 5,000m World Record To 1500m Mark In Paris
Australia Heap Misery On India In WTC Final
Latest ‘Deadline’ Looms In Man United Takeover Saga
Djokovic Edges Closer To Grand Slam Record With Spot In Last Eight
Hamilton Hails ‘Mega Job’ By Mercedes, Focused On Next Year
Verstappen Wins In Spain To Continue Red Bull Sweep