Pfizer Jab Side Effects Rare – Analyst

According to health expert Dr Fundile Nyati only 1 percent of the over 1,000 side effects of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is serious.

And even that 1 percent rarely occurs.

He says the panic around the Pfizer report is unfounded.

Dr Nyati says the vaccine has side effects like all other medication.

“What’s important is for us to know very rare and serious side effects that can be deadly,” Nyati said.

“Here the list of over a thousand side effects is worrying people but the CDC says 92 percent of side effects were so mild there was no issue and only 1 percent that are serious and need serious attention.

“So it’s a small percentage of very rare side effects but for an ordinary person it’s something scary. I was looking at how [the] list came about and it’s not all side effects that happened but were anticipated to happen based on stuff picked up during human trial and after surveillance that was reported in the US.”

