iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Pfizer Jab Side Effects Rare – Analyst

Photo by Jesse Paul on Unsplash

1 hour ago 1 min read

According to health expert Dr Fundile Nyati only 1 percent of the over 1,000 side effects of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is serious.

And even that 1 percent rarely occurs.

He says the panic around the Pfizer report is unfounded.

Dr Nyati says the vaccine has side effects like all other medication.

“What’s important is for us to know very rare and serious side effects that can be deadly,” Nyati said.

“Here the list of over a thousand side effects is worrying people but the CDC says 92 percent of side effects were so mild there was no issue and only 1 percent that are serious and need serious attention.

“So it’s a small percentage of very rare side effects but for an ordinary person it’s something scary. I was looking at how [the] list came about and it’s not all side effects that happened but were anticipated to happen based on stuff picked up during human trial and after surveillance that was reported in the US.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Loses Rescission Application

1 hour ago
1 min read

I Will Resign If I’m Asked To – Cele

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 867 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago
Africa.com Definitive List
5 min read

Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs expands by 50%

11 hours ago
1 min read

Joburg To Create Anti-Vandalism Police Unit

1 day ago
1 min read

AfriForum Demands Driver’s Licence Grace Period Extension

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 4 Rolling Blackouts

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 436 New COVID-19 Case

1 day ago
1 min read

Gauteng Health Pays Medical Interns

2 days ago
1 min read

SIU, Digital Vibes To Go Before Tribunal

2 days ago
1 min read

SACAA Probing Kulula Flight’s Engine Failure

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 801 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago

You may have missed

Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Loses Rescission Application

1 hour ago
1 min read

Pfizer Jab Side Effects Rare – Analyst

1 hour ago
1 min read

I Will Resign If I’m Asked To – Cele

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 867 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer