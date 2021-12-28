Pfizer Booster Shot Available From Tuesday

The South African Health Department is set to start giving the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine booster shot to the general public from Tuesday.

If you had your second Pfizer jab at least six months ago, then you’re now eligible to get your booster shot from Tuesday morning.

The Health Department is naming the additional jab as a life-saving one.

He said that it was too early to measure turnout for the Johnson & Johnson booster which started to be distributed on Christmas Eve.

South Africa has so far administered over 20 million doses of Pfizer.

The South African Health Products Authority gave the green light to the third dose earlier this month.

Those over the age of 18 may get the booster six months after their second dose.

However, SAHPRA says if you’re severely immuno-compromised, you may go for the booster 28 days after your second dose.

