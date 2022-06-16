Petroleum Products Are Priced Globally – Mantashe

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe says petroleum prices are determined at the international level.
He says South Africa imports crude oil and finished products at a price that is set on an international level.
Mantashe says there should be engagements on how financial relief to motorists can be reached as simple solutions will not last.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Commits To Removing Red Tape For Jobs
Police Open N3 After Truckers Blockade
Zondo Set To Hand Over Final Instalment Of State Capture Report
Comair Closure Could Further Decimate Aviation Sector – Tourism Council
Search And Recovery Operations For Khaya Magadla Enter Third Day
Namibia, SA Presidents Deny Allegations
Comair’s Application To Be Placed Under Provisional Liquidation Granted
All Emergency Teams Deployed In Areas Affected By Heavy Rain – CoCT
Lawyer Expects Arguments To Be Finalised In Marikana Lawsuit
NICD Reports 536 New COVID-19 New Cases In SA
South Africa Can’t Afford Basic Income Grant – CDE
KZN Government Disputes Claims Of Incorrect Relief Applications