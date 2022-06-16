iAfrica

Petroleum Products Are Priced Globally – Mantashe

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe says petroleum prices are determined at the international level.

He says South Africa imports crude oil and finished products at a price that is set on an international level.

Mantashe says there should be engagements on how financial relief to motorists can be reached as simple solutions will not last.

