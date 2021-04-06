Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday

The price of petrol will go up on Tuesday at midnight.
While 93 unleaded petrol will go up by 95 cents a litre, 95 unleaded petrol will go up by R1.
The weak rand against the dollar is being blamed for the rise in prices.
The blockage in the Suez Canal has also affected the price of crude oil worldwide.
More Stories
Almost 100 Lives Lost On SA Roads Over Easter
Nehawu Set To Ditch ANC At The Polls
Reports Of National Shutdown Is ‘Rumour-Mongering’ – Mashatile
SA Records 452 New COVID-19 Cases
I Wasn’t An Experiment Gone Wrong – Maimane
Masinenge Shack Fire Victims Rebuild
Lesufi Denies Tender Irregularity Claims
SA Reports 463 New Cases
SA Publisher Jonathan Ball Passes Away
More South Africans Accounted For In Mozambique
SA Reports 777 More COVID-19 Cases
Police Van Torched At Muldersdrift Tavern