Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday

2 hours ago 1 min read

The price of petrol will go up on Tuesday at midnight.

While 93 unleaded petrol will go up by 95 cents a litre, 95 unleaded petrol will go up by R1.

The weak rand against the dollar is being blamed for the rise in prices.

The blockage in the Suez Canal has also affected the price of crude oil worldwide. 

